With all of the excitement surrounding the upcoming 2017 awards season, people have definitely been wondering who will host the 74th Annual Golden Globes. It might seem a little bit early for hosting buzz, as the awards won’t be until January, but some people are already dying to know who will be hosting and leaving audiences laughing between nominations, wins and losses.

Today, NBC announced that The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon will take on the task of hosting the Golden Globe Awards.

“We’re thrilled to announce Jimmy as host of The 74th Annual Golden Globes,” NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt said in a statement.

“This is the most spontaneous and uninhibited award show on television, and Jimmy’s playful, disarming comedic brilliance makes him the ideal host to enhance and elevate the sense of fun and irreverence that’s made the Golden Globes one of the premier events of the entire broadcast year,” Greenblatt said.

To make the announcement even more official, Fallon went to Twitter to share his excitement.

I'm so excited to be hosting The Golden Globes in January. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) August 2, 2016

And I'm really looking forward to spending time with the Hollywood Foreign Press before Donald Trump has them all deported. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) August 2, 2016

Let's make the Globes Gold again! Plan your Globes party Jan.8th. You could be part of the show. #GoldenGlobes — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) August 2, 2016

Oh yeah, and he already took a jab at Donald Trump. LOL.

Make sure to watch The Golden Globes when they air live on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 at 8 P.M. It might feel far away, but we’re already counting down the days until Jimmy Fallon has us laughing.