Ashley Graham can’t catch a break. The model has been criticized in the past for being too curvy and now Instagrammers are telling her she’s too thin. Yet the 28-year-old has had enough and she’s speaking out.

In a new essay for Lenny Letter, appropriately titled “Shamed If I Do, Shamed If I Don’t,” Graham called out body shamers and Instagram trolls who have a lot to say about her fluctuating figure.

She said:

“While I was on set filming America‘s Next Top Model, my hairstylist snapped a picture of me in a white knit skirt, matching crop top, and an amazing Balmain leather jacket that I absolutely loved. It was one of those photos where you look and say to yourself, ‘YESSSS, HONEY! I look damn good!’ I didn’t give it a second thought when I posted it, but soon the image went viral.”

Yet the image didn’t go viral for positive reasons. Instead, people criticized Graham for being too thin.

“According to the comments, some people were upset because I appeared to be slimmer. (Knowing my angles is one thing, but I must be a magician to make people think I went from a size 14 to a size 6 in a week!) The reality is I haven’t lost a pound this year. In fact, I’m actually heavier than I was three years ago, but I accept my body as it is today. I work out not to lose weight but to maintain my good health. And anyway, if I did want to lose weight, it would be no one’s decision but my own. I love to sweat it out at the gym — two years ago, I even made workout videos — but I also don’t restrict myself from eating certain foods or indulging on some extra-cheese mac ‘n’ cheese every once in a while.”

Graham is right. Whatever we choose to do with our bodies is up to us and not up for discussion. It’s time to stop wasting energy on criticizing others and spreading negativity. Keep doing you, girl.