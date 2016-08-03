Bella Hadid has made a name for herself as a fashion model since signing with IMG Models in 2014. The dark haired beauty has become as recognizable as her successful sister Gigi Hadid. But Bella Hadid didn’t always want to be a model. Before rocking the runway, she was a competitive equestrian horseback rider who wanted to go to the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro until she was diagnosed with Lyme disease.

She began studying photography at Parsons School of Design in the fall of 2014 and shortly after signed to IMG. Her busy modeling schedule eventually made her schedule so hectic that she dropped out of school but she has said she wants to go back to learn the skills to become a fashion photographer after her modeling career ends. She may even dip her toes into writing and acting, as well.

Hadid has modeled for everyone under the sun: Tom Ford, Diane von Furstenberg , Marc Jacobs, Topshop, Chanel, Seventeen, Elle, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, GQ and Glamour, among many others. This past March, she won Model of the Year and at the end of May became the new ambassador for Dior Makeup. Hadid has also appeared in her first short film, Private by Tyer Ford.

Since she’s always walking down runways for important designers and doing amazing editorials, it’s obvious the famous model also has great style when she’s off duty. Check out Bella Hadid’s best style moments through the years.

VIEW GALLERY