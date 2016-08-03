Evan Peters stole our hearts when he played a crazed teenage murderer in the first season of American Horror Story. From a young age, Peters set his mind on becoming an actor and that he did. The talented Missouri native has made a name for himself through his portrayal of many different, interesting characters through the years.

He is best known for being an original and consistent cast member of the American Horror Story anthology series and for starring in the X-Men films as the witty Quicksilver. At only 29 years old, Peters has already established himself in Hollywood and simultaneously continues to impress us. So with all of his great work, how much is he worth?

Evan Peters’ Net Worth As Of 2018: $3 Million

Here’s how Evan Peters earned his worth.

2004 – 2008

Evan Peters moved to Los Angeles with his mom when he was 15 to pursue an acting career. In 2004, at his second audition, he landed his first role as the lead man, Adam Sheppard, in the film drama Clipping Adam. He would go on to win Best Breakthrough Performance for the role at the Phoenix Film Festival.

Peters also acted in various television commercials for brands like Sour Patch Kids, Kellogg, Papa John’s Pizza, Sony PlayStation, Moviefone and Progressive Insurance. The actor continued having a great year when he starred in the teen rom-com Sleepover. Peters acted in television shows, including his time on the first season of Phil of the Future on Disney Channel. He was also part of the short-lived television sci-fi series Invasion on ABC.

The blonde stud consistently landed supporting roles in movies like An American Crime (2007), Gardens of the Night (2008) and Never Back Down (2008). Aside from starring in films, Peters was also involved in several plays such as the iconic Oliver Twist, which was shown at the Met Theater during his run.

Peters definitely didn’t simply stick to the stage by shying away from more TV time. Through 2008, he played a series of different, minor roles in various well-known shows like Monk, House, One Tree Hill, Without a Trace and Dirt.

2009 – 2013

From 2009 to 2011, Peters continued to focus on television roles. He appeared as a one-time guest on Ghost Whisperer, Criminal Minds, The Mentalist, The Office, Parenthood, among others. In 2011, the actor reached his biggest break when he became a part of the American Horror Story family.

He has been part of the thrilling show since the first season and has been a cast member for the past five years. While his salary per episode is unknown, it’s rumored his co-stars Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange make $45,000 to $75,000 and $150,000 to $200,000, respectively, per episode. Peters probably makes a figure in that ballpark as well due to his similarly recurring main character status.

Peters landed the supporting role as Todd Haynes, the best friend of the main character, in the highly praised superhero movie Kick-Ass. He resumed his supporting role in Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown, in 2011. Peters also starred in the thriller The Good Doctor alongside Orlando Bloom.

The actor also participated in the short film Queen as a frat boy. The experience would come in handy when he later portrayed a frat boy Frankenstein-type in American Horror Story‘s third season, American Horror Story: Coven.

2014 – 2016

When Peters wasn’t playing an array of characters on American Horror Story, he was portraying the charismatic mutant Quicksilver in the 2014 movie X-Men: Days of Future Past and its 2016 sequel, X-Men: Apocalypse. In 2014, the actor also worked with his now ex-fiancé, Emma Roberts, and John Cusack in the independent comedy movie, Adult World.

Through 2015 and 2016, Peters completed three movies: the supernatural sci-fi horror movie The Lazarus Effect, the drama Safelight and comedy-drama Elvis & Nixon with Kevin Spacey.

Everyone hopes to see Evan Peters continue playing interesting characters on American Horror Story in the upcoming sixth season premiering on September 14. It’s been rumored to be about the lost colony of Roanoke, North Carolina.

2017

As expected, American Horror Story has been confirmed to return for a seventh season. While the theme hasn’t been revealed yet, producers Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk hinted that the next season might be connected to American Horror Story: Freak Show. Peters is also expected to be seen in the upcoming movies Dabka, which is a film adaptation of the book The Pirates of Somalia: Inside Their Hidden World. A release date has not been announced yet.

2018

According to Evan Peters, Hans Zimmer would compose the score for Simon Kinberg‘s X-Men: Dark Phoenix film.