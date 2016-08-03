Kylie Jenner Boyfriends 2020: Who Is Kylie Dating Now?

At the young age of 18, Kylie Jenner has made millions for herself with Keeping Up With The Kardashians and her very successful makeup company Kylie Cosmetics. Jenner also has a line of clothing with PacSun alongside sister Kendall Jenner and even a line of nail polish colors. Kylie Jenner is already a full-fledged mogul, and it doesn’t look like there’s any stopping her business success.

As for her well-documented personal success, Jenner’s dating history is also pretty impressive, as the guys she usually tends to go for are well-known in the media. She might be young but in addition to making her millions, Kylie Jenner has also already dated a few A-listers in several different industries. Let’s take a look at the men who once had Kylie Jenner’s heart and see who she’s dating today!

Cody Simpson 2011 – 2012

Jenner dated Australian pop singer Cody Simpson beginning in 2011. Neither one of them talked much about the relationship and it did not last very long. After their breakup in 2012, Cody revealed that the ship nickname “Kody” didn’t really work for him.

Jaden Smith 2013

Rumors surfaced in 2013 that Kylie was dating actor Jaden Smith. The relationship was not confirmed until the two young lovebirds were spotted holding hands leaving a movie theater. The relationship went on for about a year until they called it quits.

Kylie has said that Jaden is one of her best guy friends, so who says you can’t be close friends with your ex?

Tyga 2014 – 2016

At Jenner’s 16th birthday party, her sister Kendall Jenner surprised her with a performance by upcoming rapper Tyga. After that first meeting, the two were seen together on multiple occasions, but claimed that they were “just friends.” Eventually, after Tyga’s split from Blac Chyna, rumors were heightened that the rapper left the mother of his child for the teenager.

Kylie and Tyga even made appearances on each other’s Instagram accounts but the two were still telling people that they were just friends. In March 2015, Tyga confirmed he was dating Kylie with an Instagram post with the caption, “Certain things capture your eye, but only a few things capture your heart.” Jenner was also featured in Tyga’s music video for his song “Stimulated.”

The pair stayed together for several months until they decided to take a break in May 2016.

PartyNextDoor 2016

After her breakup from Tyga, Jenner was spotted Memorial Day weekend “getting cozy” with rapper and singer PartyNextDoor. Onlookers claimed that the two were all over each other and looked like a real couple. Neither Jenner nor PartyNextDoor confirmed anything and the two were not spotted together after that weekend. Jenner was featured as PND’s romantic interest in his music video “Come And See Me” which included a pretty steamy makeout scene between the alleged couple.

Tyga 2016

June 2016, Kyga shippers were able to rejoice as Kylie and ad Tyga decided to get back together only after a month of being apart, which leads to the obvious conclusion that Jenner’s previous links to PartyNextDoor were nothing but a fling. Tyga and Kylie Jenner look as though they are going strong since Jenner has been calling Tyga her “husband” and he has been seen multiple times on her Snapchat.

Travis Scott 2017

The two were rumored to be dating, but they made is official by getting matching ankle tattoo’s of butterflies. The couple has inherited the butterfly as their couple emoji and use it to tweet back at each other. It’s very cute and millennial of them. It’s not the first time Kylie has gotten matching ink with a boyfriend, she got a small “T” for Tyga. Let’s just hope this one lasts.

2018

Kylie Jenner is hitting it off with the rapper Travis Scott since 2017 and got matching butterfly tattoos on their body.

2019

Kylie Jenner is with Travis Scott but it is being reported that Kylie is involved in another cheating scandal.