Claire and Phil Dunphy would be freaking out because their little girl got a new tattoo.

Sarah Hyland showed off her new ink on Instagram with a scandalous black and white photo that also gives a healthy dose of side boob.

Turns out, she got the tat in January but decided to share it with the world on the two-year anniversary of the musical Hair‘s performance at the Hollywood Bowl. The tattoo reads, “Follow my heartbeat,” a lyric from one of the show’s songs, with a daisy.

In 2014, the Modern Family actress showed off her vocal chops in the role of Crissy, an anti-war hippie who longs to be reconnected with her lost love.

“Thank you@adamshankman for changing my life and helping me know that all I need is within me,” she captioned the photo.

Are you loving Sarah Hyland’s cute ink?