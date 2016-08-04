Ashley Benson is best known for bringing Pretty Little Liars‘ character Hanna Marin to life. Despite the show being a great hit, Benson has also kept herself busy with numerous other projects. The California native began dancing competitively and modeling when she was a toddler but her dream job was acting. So with her extensive resume, how much is she worth?

Ashley Benson’s Net Worth As Of 2018: $3 Million

Here’s how Ashley earned her worth.

1999 – 2005

Ashley Benson began pursuing her dream of acting when she was just a 10-year-old girl. She appeared in several TV commercials and in 2002, she began making appearances on shows like Nikki, The District and The West Wing. That same year, she appeared in Lil’ Romeo’s “True Love” music video.

The actress had her big break when she was cast as Abigail “Abby” Deveraux on Days of Our Lives, in 2004. Benson signed a three-year contract with the well-known NBC day time soap opera. But before becoming part of the legendary show, Benson starred in the rom-com 13 Going On 30 with Jennifer Garner as one of the Six Chicks. The blonde beauty also had a one-time role on Lifetime’s medical drama Strong Medicine.

In 2005, Benson starred in two episodes of 7th Heaven and once in Zoey 101. She was also part of a short film titled Neighbors.

2006 – 2009

Benson had her hands full with Days of Our Lives and only made one guest appearance in the cult classic show The O.C., in 2006. A year later, she ended her contract with Days of Our Lives in order to land the lead role for Bring It On: In It To Win It. Benson would go on to say that although being part of the day time soap opera was great, it was a stressful job and she didn’t have enough time off. The actress would film two to three episodes per day and there was little room for error.

In 2008, Benson would resume taking minor roles on shows like CSI: Miami and Supernatural. She also starred in Lifetime’s television film Fab Five: The Texas Cheerleader Scandal and the romantic-comedy Bart Got A Room. The actress was part of NTL’s “That Girl” 2007 music video and Puddle of Mudd’s 2008 music video for their song “We Don’t Have To Look Back.”

The following year, 2009, Benson landed a spot on the main cast for ABC’s supernatural drama Eastwick. After only 13 episodes, the show was canceled because of low-ratings. Despite its short run, the show gained a cult-following.

2010 – 2013

Benson quickly made a comeback when she earned the role she’s best known for, Hanna Marin, on the mystery-thriller Pretty Little Liars. The blonde beauty has given the seemingly shallow character depth by exposing her vulnerability through an eating disorder, a dysfunctional family and heartbreak. Although her salary per episode is unknown, her cast member Lucy Hale earns $42,000 per episode.

When she wasn’t on the set of Pretty Little Liars, the actress remained busy with other projects. In 2010, she starred in ABC Family’s made-for-television movie Christmas Cupid with Chad Michael Murray and Christina Millian. That same year, Benson appeared in One Call’s “Blacklight” music video.

In 2012, Benson starred in the movies Time Warrior and Spring Breakers. In the latter, the actress worked alongside Selena Gomez and James Franco. The actress was also part of Hot Chelle Rae’s music video for “Honestly,” in which she played a crazy girlfriend.

Benson once again made a one-time guest appearance, this time in the sitcom How I Met Your Mother, in 2013. The actress would go on to appear in two episodes of the supernatural drama show Ravenswood, a spin-off of Pretty Little Liars.

2014 – 2016

In 2014, Benson voice acted in an episode of Family Guy. The next year she appeared as herself in the show Barely Famous. The 26-year-old actress focused on movies in 2015. She acted in the horror film Ratter and later on was part of the sci-fi comedy movie Pixels. This year she appeared in the comedy drama Elvis & Nixon alongside Evan Peters and Kevin Spacey. Her latest movie, Chronically Metropolitan, is currently in post-production.

This year, Pretty Little Liars will come to an end. Fans will fondly remember Ashley Benson as successfully bringing the character Hanna Marin to life. But we’re only at the beginning of the final season and we’re excited to see what’s to come, both for the show and for Ashley Benson in the future.

2017

Benson reveals that despite how she’ll miss the cast and crew of Pretty Little Liars, she’s glad that now she has some time to herself. In an interview with E!News, she reveals, “I am just kind of taking a break right now with everything, you know? We worked so long for seven years, I kind of wanted to take a couple months off.” She’s currently taking a break from films and focusing on her partnership with Unilever and Feeding America.

2018

Ashley Benson purchased a 1920s Spanish-style house, a triple-story hillside residence in L.A.’s Los Feliz area.