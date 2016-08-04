Lauren Potter, who is best known for playing Becky Jackson on Glee and for her advocacy for people with disabilities, was surprised by her boyfriend Timothy Spear who gave her a promise ring on Sunday at Laguna Beach in California. Robin Sinkhorn, Potter’s mother, told People that Spear planned a romantic picnic overlooking the ocean to ask the question.

“He picked out the ring, made payments on it, and then planned the picnic and the moment to get down on one knee to ask her to promise to be his one-and-only and marry him when they are ready,” Sinkhorn told People. “Then they watched the sunset together.”

Potter and Spear, both age 26, have been childhood friends who instantly connected because of their Down Syndrome. Their families became close when Potter and Spear took the same infant stimulation classes at the Children’s Center in Riverside, California.

“We’ve kept in touch over the years, but it wasn’t until the kids were reunited while they were both living in Laguna Beach,” said Sinkhorn. “When Lauren ended a relationship, Timothy immediately asked her out and they have been together since.”

Potter appeared on Glee for six years, from 2009 to 2015. Despite her busy work schedule, she became an advocate for people with special needs. Potter has served on President Obama’s Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities. Potter has traveled around the world giving speeches that call for the inclusion of people with special needs.

We send our best wishes to the happy couple.

