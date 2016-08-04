Although Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have kept a majority of their relationship on the DL, Bloom left nothing to the imagination on a recent Italian getaway.

The actor was spotted sans clothing while paddleboarding in Sardinia, Italy on Tuesday, and naturally the Internet is freaking out. While the photos are censored, it didn’t take long for people to realize that his um, shadow was not.

Needless to say, when NY Daily News released the photographs, a sh*tstorm ensued. You’re welcome for the following photo.

