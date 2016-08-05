Caitlyn Jenner is still in the midst of a legal battle relating to a February traffic incident in which Jessica Steindorf stopped (for reasons still unknown) in front of a vehicle driven by Kim Howe, causing Howe to slam the brakes on her vehicle. Jenner, who was driving behind Howe at the time of the incident, rear-ended Howe as a result and caused her to swerve into oncoming traffic, resulting in her death.

Although Jenner settled a separated lawsuit with Steindorf this past December, Jenner is now filing a suit against paparazzi photographers for their role in the traffic accident, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. Given that the paparazzi, referred to in the documents as the “Stalker Defendants,” are known for being aggressive and intrusive, we’re not surprised that they may have had something to do with the tragic accident. One section of the court documents reads:

“As a direct consequence and result of this stalking, harassing and distracting conduct, [Jenner] was visually distracted, and the negligence and reckless conduct of the Stalker Defendants did contribute to the cause of an accident where seconds and split seconds mattered.”

The documents relating to the lawsuit, in which Jenner asks that the accused “Stalker Defendants” be held at least partially responsible for any ensuing liability and completely financially responsible for any damages and legal proceedings accrued as a result of the accident, went viral online late Thursday evening. While we think there may be some validity to these claims, no lawsuit will be able to undo the consequences of this tragic event.