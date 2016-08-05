It has been rumored for months that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are seeking to get serious about their relationship. Today, the rumors seem to have become true with new info from TMZ.

According to a website exclusive, the two have found a wedding planner. Jeri Woolworth will be planning the nuptials and although a date has not yet been reported, the ceremony is sure to be amazing as Woolworth has planned huge events for brands like The Boy Scouts of America, the NFL, the NHL, the American Heart Association and even the CMAs. Maybe the CMAs (the Country Music Awards) are what led Shelton and Stefani to her, as Shelton is a major country star and Stefani has recently entered country music territory by pairing up with her man on the duet “Go Ahead And Break My Heart.”

The former The Voice coworkers found love after both going through tough divorces last summer, Shelton from fellow country singer Miranda Lambert and Stefani from longtime husband and father of her three children Gavin Rossdale. Shelton and Lambert allegedly broke up mutually, while it was more scandalously reported that Stefani’s marriage ended due to Rossdale having an affair with the couple’s nanny.

People reported that the two “rescued each other” after their respective divorces and Stefani admitted to “trust issues” as the relationship began, but after nearly a year of dating it seems that they are truly in love.

Shelton released his latest album If I’m Honest in May and most recently took on a voice acting role in The Angry Birds Movie. Stefani has been travelling for her “This Is What The Truth Feels Like” tour in promotion of her latest album of the same name. The two are busy, but Shelton is known to make very frequent appearances as a guest on her tour.

Though it doesn’t sound like a wedding is coming anytime soon, it does seem as though this couple is ready to tie the knot. Stay on the lookout for a ring on Stefani’s finger as that will be the truest confirmation of any upcoming weddings.

[H/T: TMZ]