Every Brit knows that a Pimm’s Cup is an essential summer drink, but the refreshing cocktail has only recently started to become more widely known throughout the states. Pimm’s No. 1, the obvious base of any Pimm’s Cup, is an herbal-based aperitif liqueur. It was created by James Pimm, a London fishmonger and bar owner (how fitting) in the mid 1800’s. Nowadays, British folk from the royals to everyday commoners like ourselves can enjoy this quintessential summer drink at events like Wimbledon (even Eddie Redmayne was spotted sipping one!) or the posh Henley Royal Regatta, where they serve it on tap.

We’re giving you one of our favorite recipes, straight from the source itself, for you to try. Just one quick tip, when the British say “lemonade” they really mean a fizzy lemon-lime flavored drink (ie. Sprite).

Enjoy your Pimm’s Cup in a highball or wine glass for a single serving or make a couple of pitchers for your next backyard BBQ or beachside bash. Your friends will not only love this drink, they’ll be so impressed they heard about it from you!