Star Wars fans get excited! Apparently, ABC is in early talks to acquire the rights to develop a television series. In fact, at the Television Critics Association’s semi-annual press tour in Beverly Hills on Thursday, Entertainment president Channing Dungey revealed just how excited she is about the project:

“Oh, as a fan, I would absolutely love to say ‘Yes.’ The conversations with Lucas, we have had conversations with them and will continue to have conversations with them. I think it would be wonderful if we could find a way to extend that brand into our programming.”

For the most part, however, both the network and Lucasfilm are trying to keep the details of what would surely be a hit series largely under wraps:

“It’s all a little bit hush-hush. That company exists under a big shroud of secrecy. If you feel Marvel’s secretive, [Lucasfilm] takes it to a whole other level … [Talks] are ongoing. We don’t have an official timeline yet.”

Dungey remained silent when asked whether or not the series would be live-action. However, a live-action series might make sense, as Entertainment Weekly reports that the concept has been in the works for quite some time. I guess all of you Star Wars fans will just have to wait and see, we for one, can’t wait!