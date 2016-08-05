Attention, ladies! The Victoria’s Secret PINK sale, which features amazing deals and price reductions on items primarily from the PINK brand, went live last night at midnight. It’s called PINK Friday and you’re going to want to check it out. In case you didn’t make it to the mall late last night, or were totally unaware this incredible sale was even happening (you’re welcome!), PINK Friday will be going on all day today. However, if you see a steal act quickly – the sale will end tonight!

We snagged a few of the special, one-day deals straight from the Victoria’s Secret PINK homepage. Here are a few of our favorites:

Ultimate Legging and Sports Bra for $45

PINK Nation Exclusive Slouchy Crew for $25

Free Tote and Metal Water Bottle with your $70 PINK purchase

Free Sherpa Blanket with your $150 PINK purchase (offer only available at select locations on Thursday 8/4 at 10pm local time while supplies last)

And tons more!

If you can’t make it to a PINK storefront, fear not! There are also some incredible deals to be had online, like free shipping on all PINK orders of $50 or more. So treat yourself to some back-to-school swag and get shopping!