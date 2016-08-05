Talk about a fun way to shake of those nerves! Before heading to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to compete in the upcoming Olympic Summer Games, the United States Swim Team recreated their very own version of the popular “Carpool Karaoke,” as inspired by James Corden.

The now-viral video features some hilarious renditions of Call Me Maybe, Welcome to My House, Party in the USA and shows Michael Phelps singing along to Chicken Fried. It even gives a shout-out to the Pokémon theme song! This could not have us more excited for the Opening Ceremony, which starts tonight at 8:00 p.m. (EST). Check out the video below!