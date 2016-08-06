Look, I don’t like Taylor Swift as much as the next guy (as I have mentioned prior, I am a die-hard Team Katy person), but you have to take a moment and respect her musical and lyrical talent. Sure, you may personally not like it, but there are millions – potentially billions – of men and women who know all of Swift’s lyrics to heart, and that’s something to take note of. I mean, she wouldn’t be a multimillionaire for no reason. Her lyrics are expertly crafted and matched perfectly with a pop melody – there’s really nothing not to like.

Yes, she could be a better person, but for the time being, let’s just focus on her stage persona and pretend that all of that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian drama never happened. Picture this: You take a flawless selfie or you have an amazing photo with your best friends, but you don’t know what to caption it. You know who you can always turn to for an effortless caption?

Ms. Taylor Swift herself.

Instead of leaving you to your own devices and forcing yourself to listen through Swift’s entire discography, I listened for her best lyrics to-date. All you have to do is read and make a decision.

