Amazon Debuts New Fleet of ‘Prime Air’ Delivery Jets

Meet the new “Amazon One,” the first of many (40, to be exact) in a fleet of jumbo air cargo planes that will be used to deliver Amazon Prime customers their packages quickly and freely. The “Prime Air” flagship plane, a stunning Boeing 767-300, was unveiled at Seattle’s iconic Seafair Air Show. The new fleet will definitely come in handy when it comes to shipping us the endless supply of stuff that can be found on the online mega-retailer’s website in a most timely fashion.

We all thought that the drone idea was cute and all, but this new fleet of cargo jets sounds a LOT more practical. In a press release Amazon’s senior vice president of worldwide operations, David Clarke, revealed his excitement about the latest development:

“Creating an air transportation network is expanding our capacity to ensure great delivery speeds for our Prime members for years to come. I cannot imagine a better way to celebrate the inaugural flight than in our hometown at Seafair alongside Amazon employees and Seattle residents.”

Jalopnik revealed that each 767-300 freighter has more than 15,469 cubic feet of total cargo volume, can lift about 58 tons and move it over 3,255 nautical miles in one shot. The main deck, on the other hand, will be able to carry 24 88 x 125 pallets of cargo with seven more in the lower hold. We’re not exactly sure how the debut of this new fleet will directly affect consumers, but maybe it will mean even faster shipping!