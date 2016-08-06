Talk about friendly exes! Us Weekly reports that JoJo Fletcher and her new fiancé Jordan Rodgers were spotted on a double-date with an unlikely duo — JoJo’s ex-boyfriend and former bachelor Ben Higgins, along with his fiancé Lauren Bushnell. The happy couples munched on crispy rice and rock shrimp at Katsuya Hollywood this past Thursday.

The Us Weekly source shared that the couples seemed “genuinely happy to be eating together and spoke candidly about their experiences on the ABC dating shows.” Apparently, the reality television stars were filming a scene for Higgins and Bushnell’s Freeform docuseries, Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After, which will air in October.

So far, it would appear as though both couples really are living happily ever after! Rodgers even reported to ABC’s Chris Harrison that he and Fletcher are going to be moving in together in a newly purchased Dallas home. “We’re focusing on moving, getting my bags, getting settled in a place and then getting our families together, getting our friends together,” said Rodgers. “That’s what we’re really looking forward to.”