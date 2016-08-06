It’s now Saturday and we’re still waiting for the digital release of Frank Ocean‘s new album, Boys Don’t Cry. As Friday evening turned into Saturday morning, the Internet reacted just as you might expect: a mix of anger, sadness and straight up disappointment. Tensions were seriously running high. Twitter proved to be a hotbed (when has it not) for some hilarious reactions. We’ve compiled a few of our favorites so that you, too, can commiserate about the seemingly endless wait. No one except Frank Ocean, one of the most secretive and reclusive artists in the music industry, knows exactly when the highly-anticipated album will finally drop. Some fans speculate it may not be released until November (Ugh!). For now, we’ll be listening to tracks from Kanye West‘s The Life of Pablo and Chance the Rapper’s Coloring Book to tide us over in the meantime. Check out the hilarious tweets below!

raise your hand if you have ever been personally victimized by the release of "Boys Don't Cry" and #FrankOcean? pic.twitter.com/KeBd3j7z0R — lyndonwalker (@jlmwthegreat) August 6, 2016

https://twitter.com/itsSarahKhan/status/761971933235732480

My mom just called frank ocean a bastard 😂😂😂😂😂 — Ash 🦋 (@ashcashhhhhhhhh) August 6, 2016

FRANK OCEAN IS THE REASON I HAVE TRUST ISSUES — Nicole Piercey (@nutellanicole) August 6, 2016

FRANK OCEAN YOU BETTER DROP IT TODAY pic.twitter.com/DrDrHdGj2f — JAY (@JAYVERSACE) August 5, 2016

Frank prolly in college studying psych and we're his senior thesis experiment on sleep deprivation and mind control https://t.co/Az4CEK38rh — Eric (@Elpinetree) August 6, 2016