The 2016 Rio Olympics Opening Ceremony took place last night in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and the entire world watched. Sure, we enjoyed the cool stage projections, local talent and the insanely gorgeous competing athletes from around the world (Yes, we’re looking at you Team USA). But the real star of the show? In our opinion, it was none other than Brazilian icon and international supermodel, Gisele Bündchen.

Wearing a dazzling gold gown designed by Alexandre Herchcovitch (a Brazilian, of course!), Bündchen sashayed down the stage at Maracana Stadium to the iconic tune “The Girl From Ipanema.” Oh, and did we mention that this will mark her retirement from the runway?! Like they say, go big or go home. The crowd of over 75,000 people, naturally, went nuts. Still, Bündchen revealed to People that even supermodels get nervous:

“This is for sure the longest runway I have ever walked in my life and by far with the most amount of people watching, so it is a little nerve-racking I must say. This is a very special moment for my country and I am humbled that they invited me to be a part of such a special celebration.”

If it were us, we would probably trip or something. Given her stellar catwalk credentials, though, the appearance went off without a hitch.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_BDoTlRKQTQ

Afterwards, Gisele even joined the crowd and danced alongside fans. Talk about the best seats in the house!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i6hd2Wp8CwY