There’s no denying that the ladies on the 2016 USA Women’s Olympic Gymnastics team are some of the fiercest competition in Rio. In fact, the tight-knit team of 5 is heavily favored to snag a ton of Olympic gold medals this summer. UPDATE: As we predicted, the ladies of the 2016 USA Olympics Women’s Gymnastics Team have taken the gold medal in the Women’s Team All-Around competition!! Gold medalists Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez, Gabby Douglas and Madison Kocian have collectively dubbed themselves the “Final Five,” which is probably in honor of the retirement of Martha Karolyi, the longtime national team coordinator of U.S. Women’s Gymnastics. The team snagged the team gold by a large margin ahead of Russia with silver and China with bronze. But these ladies aren’t finished competing yet! As the gymnastics coverage remains in full swing, we’re giving you all of the important stats you need to know while you continue to watch these incredible gymnasts from Team USA.

