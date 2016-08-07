Sansa Stark, is that you?!? Last week Sophie Turner posted an Instagram photo showing off some new blonde locks and, as per usual, the Internet rumor mill has been churning out tons of theories. Fans speculate that her new platinum blonde look could indicate that her character on the wildly popular series Game of Thrones might be a Targaryen like Jon Snow after all.

The new look is definitely an interesting choice for the stunning actress, especially since she’s known for her beautiful red hair. Turner captioned her Instagram photo with, “I did a thing …..,” so we’re not really sure what to make of the drastic change. But just like all of the fans desperate to learn more details about the upcoming season of Game of Thrones, we’re hoping that this could mean new and exciting things for Sansa Stark, who we’ve grown to love as one of the most fiercely independent and downright fabulous characters on the series. Sansa Stark may indeed be the next secret Targaryen or maybe Turner is just playing around with her look. Either way, this winter is seriously going to be the longest ever as we wait for season 7 of Thrones to return in the summer of 2017.