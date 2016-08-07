Move aside, Team Kimye! Two of Hollywood’s hottest actors, Suicide Squad stars Scott Eastwood and Jared Leto, have officially joined Team T-Swift and are not afraid to tell the world. In an August 5 interview with People, Eastwood revealed that his agents originally didn’t want him working with Swift on her gorgeous music video for “Wildest Dreams.”

“None of my agents wanted me to do it, actually,” Eastwood admitted.

But Eastwood, son of iconic actor/director Clint Eastwood, wasn’t going to pass up the chance to play Swift’s dreamy love interest in the video, which has now been viewed over 480 million times on YouTube, by the way. Good call, Scott.

Eastwood also praised Swift for her resilience and poise during her now-infamous feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, which blew up when West released a video of a secretly recorded conversation with Swift about his controversial song “Famous.” In a recent interview with the Huffington Post, Eastwood shared that he couldn’t be more proud of how Swift has handled the whole situation:

“You look at great people like Taylor Swift, who is a fantastic role model to young women, and if I can sort of follow that path, that’s a nice thing to do.”

Jared Leto, Eastwood’s Suicide Squad co-star, was also caught singing the praises of the pop princess in an interview with GQ:

“She’s great. She triggers a conversation with myself about what’s possible. And you know, the thing I like about Taylor is she’s a self-made woman. I see that in my mother … There were probably points in Taylor’s career where someone else maybe would have been knocked off balance by criticism or other challenges, and she just kept marching forward.”

Watch out, Kim and Kanye — Team T-Swift is growing!