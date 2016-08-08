Everyone has an opinion on Kim Kardashian, but based on reputation, image and a public roasting from the worst, Piers Morgan, there’s one element to her persona that won’t take viewers by surprise: she’s not a feminist. Or so she says.

During an appearance at the BlogHer 2016 conference, the reality star mogul discussed how she doesn’t identify with labels, including those relating to feminism. “Everyone always says, ‘Are you a feminist? Are you this or this?’ And I don’t think that I am. I don’t like labels,” she explained after taking the stage as the keynote speaker. “I just think I do what makes me happy. I want women to be confident. And I am so supportive of other women… I love to support other women.”

She continued, “I’m not the ‘free the nipple’ type girl. If you’re not comfortable with that, don’t do it, you know? I’m not about the labels. Just be you, be confident in you. And if you’re not… be you. No hate.”

TBH, that sounds a whole lot like feminism to me. What do you think? Check out her full interview and tell us your thoughts in the comments below.