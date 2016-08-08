In this coming fall, researchers in Kansas and Georgia will begin studying college sexual assault policies in order to find ways to make them better, according to The Huffington Post.

They will be spending three years studying the policies in-depth and coming up with recommendations to change them. Currently, there has not been much research conducted into campus sexual assault.

The upcoming research project is called the Heartland Sexual Assault Policies & Prevention on Campuses Project. The researchers, who hail from the University of Kansas and the Georgia Independent College Association, will be looking at sexual misconduct policies at different colleges and trying to find what can be altered and improved. They will be looking at several different types of schools, public and private, technical, community and historically Black schools.

They will also be looking into options like combing sexual assault education with alcohol education, customizing bystander intervention to each school and involving men more in the conversation around sexual assault.

The project will be funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Alesha Doan, the spokesperson for the University of Kansas project, explains that these projects are important because while there is not any college left unaware about the problem, there are many who “don’t have the capacity to deal with it or don’t know how to go about dealing with it.”

“Sexual violence has historically been discussed as a problem that individual women experience, which has kept this problem hidden, discussed in secrecy and shame, and has contributed to ignoring the deleterious impact sexual violence poses for society,” Doan said in a University of Kansas press release.

Now that the issue of sexual assault has been brought to national attention, the researchers are looking to find ways to combat the problem with solutions that will work.

This is admirable work and should absolutely be commended. It is time to stop sexual violence on college campuses now. We can only hope that their findings lead to more impactful programs at college campuses across the United States.

