Taylor Swift has literally gone through half of Hollywood, and whether it was intentional or not, messed with her suitors’ careers in the process. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that Scott Eastwood, who starred in the pop star’s “Wildest Dreams” music video, was advised not to take the role of Swift’s love interest.

“None of my agents wanted me to do it, actually,” the 30-year-old actor told People magazine. “They said, ‘Oh, we don’t want you to do that! Why would you be Taylor Swift’s boy toy?’ And I said, ‘Why the hell not?'”

The insanely hot celebrity spawn decided to go through with the role and shortly after the shoot wrapped, posted an Instagram photo declaring that he made the right decision. “What an amazing time working with @taylorswift,” he posted. “Not only is she a rockstar. But someone I am proud to call a friend.”

“She is a great person and those are hard to find in your life. When you do…. Hold tight,” he added.

Personally, I also think he made the right decision. If there’s one way to jumpstart your career (as Calvin Harris initially figured out), it’s to be associated with Taylor Swift (just don’t piss her off… as Calvin Harris also figured out). Plus we loved seeing him shirtless on set. It was really a win-win for everyone!