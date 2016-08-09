Despite being broken up for over a year, Selena Gomez still can’t shake Justin Bieber. Their highly publicized relationship was scrutinized by the media and fans alike, and their coupledom often overshadowed both of their careers. In a new interview with Vogue Australia, Gomez opened up about what dating has been like since the Biebs trashed her heart, and subtly jabbed her ex for being the absolute worst.

“I think people would think it’s kind of dumb [to date me],” Gomez, 24, said. “Nobody would want to throw themselves into that situation where it was so heightened publicly. Like, why would they?”

She continued, “For a while, my private life was the most talked about thing. Nobody really knows everything and they can only assume. You want to do what you love but all this other stuff overshadows it so it makes it a little harder for people to take me seriously.”

Aside from affecting her career, her high-profile relationship with Bieber also affected her future flings.

“The guys that do have the confidence to hit on me are not necessarily my type, but they think they are because I’m a pop star, I sing songs, do movies, I like to feel sexy and confident on stage,” she said. “I’d be so stoked with a writer or producer or actor who is low-key, but those kind of guys are terrified of me!”

Hopefully, an intellectual hipster sweeps her off her feet sooner rather than later.