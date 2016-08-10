Amber Heard’s deposition in her divorce case against Johnny Depp took a horrible turn this past weekend when she reportedly broke down in tears and refused to testify under oath. According to People, Heard arrived to her 10 a.m. deposition an hour late and never entered the room to testify.

Depp’s attorney Laura Wasser claimed that she could see Heard through the glass windows in the deposition room, where the actress was “hysterically crying and pacing.” She described her behavior as “manic and irrational” in court documents, and stated that she was “screaming and yelling at times and laughing at others” while her counsel was reportedly trying to reason with her for several hours.

Depp’s lawyers also claim Heard’s team never turned over documents they had requested. His team is now asking for an order prohibiting Heard from testifying when the case goes to trial or an outright dismissal of the domestic violence case.

Sources close to Heard have a completely different story. “Although Amber was ready, willing and able to go forward with her deposition, it was not taken by Johnny’s attorneys,” a source told People. “She waited for 10 hours and at no time did Amber ever refuse to start the deposition. There was nothing preventing Johnny’s counsel from commencing the deposition during that time.” Her attorney Joseph Koenig reportedly told the judge, “It did not go forward, she was there for 10 hours. [Depp’s] counsel may have a different view if they think we sat there and did nothing. It is inaccurate.”

In May, Heard filed court papers saying that her husband Johnny Depp was verbally and physically abusive throughout their entire relationship. She will return for her deposition on August 12, while Depp will come in for his deposition the next day.