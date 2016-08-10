It’s not exactly news that Farrah Abraham has a few screws loose. Ever since her appearance on Teen Mom (and especially during that little videotaped rendezvous with James Deen), Abraham has been scrutinized for her actions as a parent. Most recently viewers were up in arms over her 7-year-old daughter’s modeling photos, where Sophia could be seen flaunting a bikini and a fully made-up face. Yet despite the criticism, Abraham has always stood up for her daughter, and in a recent chat with the Allegedly podcast’s Theo Von and Matthew Cole, she revealed that she actually wants her daughter to wear makeup. Specifically to elementary school.

“You know, when your kids are 5 or 6 they already start playing with makeup,” Abraham said. “And I was the only mother in freakin’ elementary school getting called in to deal with makeup on her daughter.”

Instead of chastising her daughter, Abraham went directly to the elementary school’s principal with elementary school logic: if the principal didn’t want to see her female students wearing makeup, she should stop wearing it herself.

“So I said to them – and I proved my point because then the principal switched schools – I go, ‘Well then you should take off your makeup. If you don’t want little girls coming to school with makeup then don’t wear makeup,’” the MTV personality explained. “And then ever since I’ve seen that principal she hasn’t had makeup on her face.”

Earth to Farrah: unless the principal is also a 7-year-old, this argument is irrelevant and sad. Am I the only one who thinks this is a bit much?



