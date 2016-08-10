Jessica Alba has been making a name for herself in Hollywood for over two decades. Alba dreamed of becoming an actress since she was a child and through portraying a diverse amount of characters and constantly working, she has definitely succeeded in accomplishing her goal over a career span longer than most in entertainment. Alba, who is both an actress and an entrepreneur, not only excels at making us fall in love with her in different roles, but she knows how to create a business empire with The Honest Company, her own line of natural beauty and cosmetic products.

Alba is considered one of Hollywood’s sexiest actresses with close to 40 movies and roles in 15 different TV shows. The multi-talented actress has her hands full and with all of her hard work, how much is she exactly worth?

Jessica Alba Net Worth As Of 2018: $197 Million

Here’s how Jessica Alba made her money.

1992 – 1999

Jessica Alba has said that she wanted to act since she was only five years old. But it wasn’t until 1992, when she was 11 years old, that she began to actively pursue this dream. After convincing her mother to take her to an acting competition in Beverly Hills, Alba won the grand prize of free acting lessons. Less than a year later, an agent signed her.

Alba’s debut role was in the 1994 movie Camp Nowhere. She participated in an independent film titled Venus Rising and two national commercials for brands J.C. Penney and Nintendo. Soon after, Alba began appearing on television in shows like The Secret World of Alex Mack, Flipper, ABC Afterschool Special and Chicago Hope.

In 1998, her television roles continued. She starred in the pilot of Brooklyn South, the legendary Beverly Hills, 90210 and had a one-time appearance in The Love Boat: The Next Wave. The next year, Alba became recognized by Hollywood after starring in the romantic comedy Never Been Kissed alongside Drew Barrymore. She also gained attention for being the female lead in the comedy-horror movie Idle Hands.

2000 – 2008

Alba’s breakout role was on FOX’s sci-fi television series Dark Angel, as the genetically engineered super-solider Max Guevara. The actress was handpicked from over a thousand candidates by the multi-talented filmmaker James Cameron. Although the series ran for only two seasons, Alba earned a Golden Globe nomination.

In this eight year period, Alba was busy with multiple big screen roles including Honey, Sin City, Fantastic Four, Into the Blue, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, among several others. Alba received mixed reactions from her acting roles but she did prove to be a diverse actress in terms of characterization. She portrayed an exotic dancer in Sin City, the super-heroine Invisible Woman in both Fantastic Four films and an aspiring dancer-choreographer in Honey.

In 2008, the actress decided to give the horror genre a try. She starred in The Eye, the American version of the Hong Kong supernatural horror movie. That same year, Alba acted alongside Justin Timberlake and Mike Myers in the romantic-comedy The Love Guru.

Despite having a heavy focus on movies, Alba managed to appear on television shows like MADtv, Entourage and Trippin’.

2010 – 2016

Alba continues to be a prominent movie star, being featured in over 15 films in only the past six years. In 2010, Alba was part of the star-studded romantic comedy movie Valentine’s Day alongside Julia Roberts, Ashton Kutcher, Anne Hathaway, Bradley Cooper and many others. The actress has worked with the famous Robert De Niro in two movies: the action-packed Machete and the comedy Little Fockers.

In 2011, Alba made her voice acting debut in the sci-fi comedy animation Escape from Planet Earth.

At the beginning of 2012, Alba announced the launch of The Honest Company, which is a collection of toxin-free household goods, body care products and diapers. Alba is not only a successful actress but also seems to be a great entrepreneur because her company is currently valued at almost $1 billion. A few months later, in March 2012, she announced she was working on a book based on her experiences of creating a toxic-free life for her family. The book, The Honest Life, was released in March 2013. It was well-received by readers, critics and the media, earning an average review of 4.4 out of 5 on Barnes & Noble’s online reviewing platform.

In 2013 and 2014, Alba returned to her roles in the sequels Machete Kills and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For. Last year, the actress was part of two movies. The first was s major role in the thriller Barely Lethal and in the second she made a cameo in the much-anticipated Entourage. She also starred in a few television shows, most notably The Office and RuPaul’s Drag Race as a judge.

Earlier this year, Alba starred in the supernatural horror movie The Veil. In a few weeks, the actress’ latest movie, Mechanic: Resurrection, will hit theaters on August 26.

2017

Apple planning on a TV show called “Planet of the Apps” and Alba is one of the three judges alongside Will.i.am and Gwyneth Paltrow. App developers will then have to make an “escalator pitch” to the panel of judges, similar to how Shark Tank worked. Successful apps would be offered “prime real estate in Apple’s App Store,” which would definitely spur on future sales.

2018

Jessica Alba gave birth to a beautiful baby boy on New Year’s Eve.