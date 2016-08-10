It’s never a quiet day in the Kardashian-Jenner household, is it?.

After months of speculation, it appears that Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky are officially dating. A source has come forward to confirm that the two are dating, saying to Us Weekly, “It’s the real deal.”

The new couple has been seen together on several occasions since February 2016. A$AP Rocky was first seen at her PacSun launch event in New York City, which initially sparked rumors that the two were involved.

In June, the two were spotted together in Paris during the Menswear Fashion Week before they grabbed dinner together. In the following month, Jenner was seen cheering A$AP Rocky on during his set at Panorama Festival in New York City.

A week later, Jenner brought Rocky to Kylie Jenner‘s 19th birthday party at the Nice Guy in West Hollywood where they acted affectionate towards one another. They later snuck out the back door together, according to Us Weekly.

Both A$AP Rocky and Jenner have the fashion world in common. Jenner has huge deals with brands such as Estee Lauder while Rocky was recently named as the new face of Dior Homme.

Representatives for A$AP Rocky and Kendall Jenner have not yet commented on the new relationship news.

