Regardless of aesthetics, just about everyone in the world has experienced some type of physical insecurity. Whether it’s internal or brought on by bullying, it sucks and it’s hurtful, and body shaming (particularly by internet trolls on social media) has only made matters worse. But now overweight people are speaking up about their experiences with the trending hashtag #FatSideStories, where they reveal the struggles of being bigger and how society has treated them differently because of it.
Their stories range from infuriating to heartbreaking to straight-up mean:
Others exposed the cruelty they had to deal with. “Never being able to shake the feeling that when people show romantic interest they’re just doing it as a cruel joke,” Melisa wrote. “See a therapist for mental health issues… ‘Have you considered losing weight?'” @Kiddotrue posted. “When skinny girls post pics of big girls with boyfriends and go ‘But I can’t get a text back,'” Venny tweeted.
The hashtag, which is still gaining traction, has also shown that people who identify as fat can’t catch a break from society or themselves, as poster Rachel pointed out. “My #fatsidestories are much less about what other people have said and much more about what I’ve internalized and now I say to myself,” she wrote.
Here’s hoping this will have people thinking before they speak from now on.