I don’t know about you, but I’ve always had a thing for Justin Bobby on The Hills. Yes, homeboy wore combat boots to the beach, but isn’t that kind of awesome? Such a nonconformist! Such a badass! So many tattoos! And THAT HAIR. He was the dreamiest bad boy that show ever had. And now ten years later, things haven’t really changed. Justin Bobby is still grungy as ever, making music and hating on Lauren Conrad.

In a new interview with Broadly, Justin Bobby (whose real name is Justin Bobby Brescia) calls out our girl LC for being a bit of a diva. “She wasn’t the most down-to-earth,” he said. “You get a young girl like that, who has been on TV since she was 18, and her whole life’s exposed—how do you get an actual normal person at that point? You don’t get someone who’s down-to-earth and someone who’s loving and caring. You get someone who’s f*cking twisted.”

And in a surprising turn of events, Bobby sticks up for Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt. “I liked that their love stayed true,” he said. “I mean, they had so much [ridicule] for doing what they’re doing, and they’re still together, and they’re still saying, ‘F*ck you.’ That to me is like, ‘You guys won all the way around.'”

He might be the only person who doesn’t think they’re the absolute worst. Aside from discussing his former co-stars, Bobby revealed that he’s no longer cutting hair, but after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus in Nicaragua, is back in LA and making music. He’s now the singer and guitarist of BobbyrocK, and is often recognized by paparazzi from his days on reality TV.

“I’ve definitely walked around the corner with a couple of them,” he said. “F*ck, yeah. Now everybody’s a paparazzi with their f*cking cameras and sh*t.”

Yup, that’s the Justin Bobby I know. Swoon.