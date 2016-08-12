There have been countless questionable beauty trends over the years, but contouring is something the majority can get behind. After all, if we learned anything from selfie-queen Kim Kardashian, it’s that makeup can do wonders. And who doesn’t want that perfectly lit Instagram photo?

Several notable beauty bloggers, however, are taking the trend in a new direction. Instead of using the typical brush sets, they’re using sharp knives and other kitchen utensils to help get the job done.

Apparently steak knives and forks provide killer angles — pun intended.

Beauty blogger Sadia Slayy filmed herself using a kitchen form to contour her nose, and announced that the beauty hack worked perfectly for her. Based on her final result, we can’t say we disagree.

Blogger Zachary Domingo stepped things up a notch with his tutorial, where he used a massive knife to get defined cheekbones.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PlmLlqutU2E

Seriously, that thing is WAY too close to his eyeball. We’re more inclined to take Nicole Skyes beauty tip: use a spoon to outline and blend in your cream bronzer.

At least that can’t take your face off, right? Would you try any of these beauty hacks? Sound off in the comments below.