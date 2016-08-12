Snagging the September cover of Vogue can define a model’s career, but in the case of Kendall Jenner, it might be one of her biggest downfalls. The 20-year-old’s September Vogue cover has finally been released, and we have to say, she looks amazing. Decked out in a matador-inspired couture ensemble from Gucci, Jenner is rocking a classic fashion look, with her dark tresses shielding one eye and her pout slightly open.

Photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, the entire cover is dedicated to the reality TV star turned supermodel.

Sadly, not everyone is as thrilled. Since the cover’s debut, fans have taken to Twitter to express their extreme disappointment. “RIP Vogue USA,” one user tweeted. Countless tweeters posted similar sentiments.

One user even called the magazine a “sellout,” writing, “Just sad that Wintour, Vogue and a lot of top fashion brands have become such sellouts.” Another declared that the popular fashion magazine was officially over following the issue’s release.

The accompanying video announcement wasn’t great either. One user perfectly described it as “the most Kardashian thing I’ve ever seen.”





However, where there’s hate, there’s also love. Diehard Kardashian fans have also taken to social media to praise the 20-year-old for her prestigious accomplishment, congratulate her on the cover and stand up to the haters.

People need to get over @kendalljenner's Vogue cover issue. She worked hard, do you all have to be negative about everything! — Keabetswe Kea Motene💕♥️ (@Kea_Motene) August 12, 2016

People slating @KendallJenner #Vogue cover are just jealous, just cause she's a Kardashian doesn't mean she's not an amazing model! — that ginger girl (@vangeene3) August 12, 2016

Can we give Kendall Jenner some credit here, guys? This is a HUGE deal and she looks incredible. We’re all about Generation K.