Snagging the September cover of Vogue can define a model’s career, but in the case of Kendall Jenner, it might be one of her biggest downfalls. The 20-year-old’s September Vogue cover has finally been released, and we have to say, she looks amazing. Decked out in a matador-inspired couture ensemble from Gucci, Jenner is rocking a classic fashion look, with her dark tresses shielding one eye and her pout slightly open.
Photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, the entire cover is dedicated to the reality TV star turned supermodel.
in a room with a bunch of people I love, looking at this cover made me cry. I FUCKING DID IT. SEPTEMBER VOGUE. this is the coolest thing ever! can't thank you enough Anna, for giving me the honor. @voguemagazine’s September issue, photographed by @mertalas and @macpiggott and styled by @tonnegood! See the cover story and photos in the link in my bio. ❤️
Sadly, not everyone is as thrilled. Since the cover’s debut, fans have taken to Twitter to express their extreme disappointment. “RIP Vogue USA,” one user tweeted. Countless tweeters posted similar sentiments.
One user even called the magazine a “sellout,” writing, “Just sad that Wintour, Vogue and a lot of top fashion brands have become such sellouts.” Another declared that the popular fashion magazine was officially over following the issue’s release.
The accompanying video announcement wasn’t great either. One user perfectly described it as “the most Kardashian thing I’ve ever seen.”
However, where there’s hate, there’s also love. Diehard Kardashian fans have also taken to social media to praise the 20-year-old for her prestigious accomplishment, congratulate her on the cover and stand up to the haters.
Can we give Kendall Jenner some credit here, guys? This is a HUGE deal and she looks incredible. We’re all about Generation K.