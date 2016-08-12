The San Jose Mercury News made a big mistake. Huge, in fact. Following Simone Manuel’s historic win at the Olympics last night (she is the first African American woman to win an individual Olympic swimming gold after tying in the women’s 100m freestyle), someone at Mercury News thought it would be a good idea to run this headline:
Ummm … are you kidding me?! Somehow, Mercury News completely omitted Manuel’s entire name (instead referring only to her race) and managed to fit in Michael Phelps’s full name. We smell a double standard, ladies and gentleman. Even Mercury News reporter, Tim Kawakami, was disgusted by his own publication’s offensive post:
We are so on the same page. Although Mercury News has since issued an apology for the headline, calling it “insensitive,” we’re appalled it was even allowed to run in the first place. Twitter has yet to forgive the news outlet, as well, and we’ve compiled some of the most critical (and accurate!) tweets. What’s most unfortunate is that this controversy is ultimately tarnishing what should be a proud and celebratory moment for both Manuel and the United States. Check out some of the disapproving tweets below.
