Last night I saw Sausage Party, the latest flick from comedy dream team Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and Jonah Hill, and boy was it an experience. I laughed, in fact, I actually laughed a lot. This specimen of cartoon comedy gold, a spoof of other Disney and Pixar animated films, follows Frank (an aptly named hot dog voiced by Seth Rogen) and Brenda Bunson (a bodacious hot dog bun voiced by Kristen Wiig) as they discover the horrific truth of what it really means to be food.

In the world of “Shopwell’s,” the supermarket in which Frank and Brenda live, our favorite grocery store items live out their days waiting to be selected by the God-like human shoppers and transported to the celestial “Great Beyond.” But, as we know, and as our anthropomorphic food friends soon discover, all that lies in the “Great Beyond” is the insatiable human appetite. For Frank, Brenda and their gang of other supermarket snacks (Edward Norton as Sammy Jr. the Jewish bagel and Salma Hayek as Teresa the spicy Mexican taco, just to name a few) this means torture and ultimate death.

What ensues is a hilarious, shocking and even offensive romp through different aisles of the grocery store as Frank and Brenda try to warn their fellow culinary characters about the terrible truth, all while being on the run from a roided out douche (yes an actual douche, voiced by Nick Kroll). There are Nazi Sauerkrauts, a commentary on the Israel-Palestine conflict, a Stephen Hawking cameo and actual food porn. Let me tell you, this film is anything but PC, so if you’re easily offended I’d probably skip it. Still, the film has a lot of hilarious moments and loads of great food puns. Not exactly a surprise. I personally loved the film, but I’ll repeat, some people were offended and even walked out of the film during one of the final scenes (which is, by the way, a real doozy). Don’t say we didn’t warn you.