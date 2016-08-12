Vin Diesel and Paul Walker, co-stars in the wildly popular Fast and Furious franchise, had a bromance unlike any other. But when Walker suddenly passed away after a tragic car accident Diesel, along with the rest of the world, was left in complete and utter shock. Nearly three years after Walker’s passing, Diesel still gets emotional when remembering the actor he often referred to as his “brother.” In the video, Diesel talks about how the loss of Walker has not only affected himself but also his family:

“My son earlier this morning, we were going over his birthday list, and he said, ‘I want Paul [Walker] to come,'” Vin recalled. “And then he said, ‘I really miss him.’ Paul came to his second birthday in London while we were shooting Fast 6.”

Diesel has also been using Instagram to cryptically address some of the on-set drama between him and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson while filming Fast 8. In one post, Diesel revealed he’d be uncovering the truth behind the rumors very soon. “All right so give me a second and I will tell you everything,” he says, “Everything.” So sad that Vin doesn’t have Walker by his side, especially during all of this drama surrounding the beloved franchise. Check out the emotional Instagram video below.