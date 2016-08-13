For all of you who were devastated when JoJo Fletcher dumped Luke Pell on The Bachelorette, we have some fantastic news. Sources indicate that Luke Pell has officially been chosen to be the star of next season’s The Bachelor, which will air in January 2017.

Mike Fleiss, creator of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, has been dropping a lot of hints on social media lately and all of his signs point to none other than Luke. On Friday, Fleiss posted on Twitter that the next bachelor is “very handsome,” “likes sunrises more than sunsets,” makes a “mean tuna casserole,” and can “run a mile in less than six minutes.” Now anyone who follows Luke on Instagram (that would be us) would definitely pick up on these clues and come to the obvious conclusion that he is going to be the next bachelor.

Evidence #1:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BAZn21AEFu8/?taken-by=luke__pell

Evidence #2:

Here's a clue… He's very handsome! And he likes sunrises more than sunsets.#TheBachelor — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) August 12, 2016

Hello! Luke clearly loves sunsets. We CANNOT wait for the final announcement to be made. We have such a good feeling about this.