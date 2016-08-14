Today is August 14th, which means that the American Horror Story Season 6 premier is exactly one month away. We are so excited. The only problem is we still have no idea what the theme is. Or do we? AHS has released a number many trailers covering a slew of different genres, time periods and locations, leaving fans desperately guessing at any connection to this season’s mysterious theme. Of all the rumors, though, the Charles Manson theme is by far the most compelling. We’ve gathered all the evidence to show how all of the pieces add up to none other than the infamous cult leader Charles Manson and his squad of drug-induced hippie followers.

Apparently, the multiple trailers already released by FX are actually intended to confuse us, reveals FX President John Vulture:

“There are many more trailers than you’ve actually seen for hypothetical seasons of American Horror Story — different genres, different places. One of them is accurate; the others are all misdirects.”

Ugh. This definitely makes pinpointing a concrete theme difficult. Anyways, back to the Manson theme. Back during Season 1 of AHS creator Ryan Murphy hinted that he might be interested in pursuing a Manson theme. Recently, Murphy said that the upcoming season’s theme would go all the way back to Season 1:

“This year, with season six, it’s weird because one idea that I think we’re going to do is an idea that we started talking about in season one. So, the clue for season six is not just in the material we’re doing now; it’s from way back in season one. We talked a lot about it. There is a clue in there.”

Pop Sugar noted some interesting connections to some of the characters from Season 1 and the Manson family. The first is the character Tate, which could easily be a reference to Sharon Tate, one of the Manson family’s most notable victims. There’s also a character named Bianca, another potential reference to the LaBianca family, who were also murdered by the Manson family. But perhaps the biggest clue is the fact that Bianca and her squad devotedly worship a killer named R. Franklin. Remind you of someone familiar?

And it doesn’t stop there! Back in 2013, Murphy told Deadline that he had already considered a Manson theme for AHS Season 3:

“There was a point last year in August where I was like, ‘I want to do an entire season about the [Charles] Manson case.’ But then we decided that wasn’t respectful to the victims, and it’s really hard to get life rights… We might go back to the Manson thing in some regard one day.”

Some fans have also noticed that in the creepy bassinet trailer (you know where a baby’s hand reaches up and grabs a knife from the mobile) the weapons hanging from the mobile seem to eerily spell out the word “pig.” In case you didn’t know, the Manson family scrawled the word “pig” onto Sharon Tate’s front door using her blood. Gross.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BIdPzsdjEqA/?taken-by=ahsfx

One more recent piece of evidence also points the finger straight at Charles Manson and it’s this Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BIvL6gND-6q/?taken-by=ahsfx

While in prison, Charles Manson has discovered a passion for art. His favorite subject? You guessed it, spiders. With all of this mounting evidence we’re definitely convinced that a Manson theme is the likeliest bet for American Horror Story’s season 6. What do you think?

[H/T: http://www.inquisitr.com/3415471/american-horror-story-season-6-could-it-be-a-manson-family-theme/]