No girl looks forward to getting her period, but it may be less of a hassle with the help of one new start-up company. By now, we’ve all heard of THINX, the stress-free period underwear. Well if you thought that invention was unbelievable (not to mention long-overdue), then we’ve got some pretty exciting news for you.

Meet The Flex Company. A disposable menstrual disk (along the lines of menstrual cups like the Diva Cup), Flex sits up towards the cervix and collects menstrual fluid, allowing you to live your life without the stress of having to change your tampon every few hours (Flex is good for up to 12 hours). The company promises that unlike tampons, Flex isn’t associated with Toxic Shock Syndrome, a potentially fatal infection women can get from wearing tampons too long. But the fact that Flex is TSS-free isn’t even its biggest draw, though it is a pretty incredible one we have to admit.

Flex also promise “mess-free” sex while on your period. FINALLY. You don’t have to remove the disc before, during or after sex, so you can get it on without having to worry about bleeding all over the place. Ladies, you can kiss that awkward shower sex goodbye!

The start-up has already raised over $1 million in funding this past month alone. The company has also submitted its product to the FDA, However, because the FDA doesn’t yet have a category for menstrual discs it will regulate Flex as a menstrual cup.

While the company hasn’t started shipping full orders to customers yet, you can order a free sample (well, you do have to pay $3.95 in shipping and handling but to us, that seems worth it) through their website. You can also pre-order a $15/month subscription – how affordable is that?! We’re seriously so excited (and you should be too) about the notion of mess-free period sex that we’re probably going to just go ahead and order a sample right now. If the experience is anything like the reviews, we think it’s going to be great.