This summer has been hot AF. Seriously, these last few weeks I can’t step outside without dripping my body weight in sweat. It’s vile and makes me wish for fall. But based on the Farmer’s Almanac 2017 predictions, I may be biting my tongue come December.

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, this year’s winter is going to be a wild one in various parts of the country. If you’re in the Pacific Northwest, you’re basically f*cked. Lots of rain and cold are expected. People might be used to that by now, but apparently, this year’s temps are supposed to drop even lower than usual. Great.

The Northeast and Midwest will also be in the sh*ts, with temperatures “colder than normal” and elevated precipitation. Considering New York got slammed with that massive blizzard last year, I’m reaaalllyyyy not looking forward to 2017’s winter.

If you’re looking to steer clear of the cold weather, it might be time for you to move to the Appalachian region or the South, both of which will experience a fairly mild winter. We’re jealous, but at least The Almanac provides some good news for everyone in the U.S.: next summer will be cooler than usual, which is going to be awesome considering it feels like we’re walking through the fiery depths of hell right now.

So if you have the energy and can deal with constant sweating, revel in these last few hot days of summer. Come winter, you might be wishing for them back.