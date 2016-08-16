John & Michelle Stevens were sitting in their open garage in Jupiter, Florida when they were brutally attacked by 19-year-old FSU student Austin Harrouff Monday night. Harrouff stabbed the couple to death inside their home around 10:30 pm Monday. When authorities arrived on the scene, they found the student biting off pieces of the male victim’s face, while the female’s body was found lifeless inside her garage.

The couple’s 47-year-old neighbor Jeff Fisher heard the couples’ screams from next door, and went over to help them. While Fisher was able to call 911, he also suffered multiple stab wounds. It seems that Harrouff did not know his victims, and authorities called the attack “random” and “unprovoked.” By the time authorities arrived on the scene, they found Harrouff on top of John Stevens, trying to bite pieces of his face off.

Harrouff reportedly went out to dinner with friends prior to the attack, but stormed out of the restaurant upset. In response, several of his fraternity brothers went looking for him around the neighborhood.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder told reporters Monday that officers arrived in the driveway of a Tequesta home and began “trying to pull the suspect off of the victim.” He was “abnormally strong” and it took four police officers, a police dog and repeated use of a stun gun to get him under control.

“They had no success. They used as much force as they physically were able to and they were still not able to get him off,” Snyder said. “Finally, another unit arrived with a K-9 and it bit the suspect, they still couldn’t get him off.”

He continued: “Ultimately, though, using as much force as they were physically able to, they were finally able to get the suspect, the offender, off of the victim.”

Harrouff was taken to the hospital after he was contained and was described as being “animal-like.” The FSU student was reportedly growling, grunting and relatively incoherent.

Snyder also said that he wouldn’t be surprised if Harrouff was under the influence of flakka, though they have to wait for a completed toxicology report for official answers.

“When you see a case like this where someone is biting off pieces of somebody’s face, could it be flakka?” Snyder said. “The answer is it absolutely could be a flakka case.”

