Gigi and Bella Hadid may be sisters, but they have made names for themselves individually. Both are known as tall, high-end models with famous boyfriends who succeed in everything they do. But now the sisters are taking on the fashion world together. Supermodels and super-close sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid are following in the footsteps of the many celebrities who have their own tour merchandise (most recently, Kim K.) but have never actually gone on tour.

The Hadids’ merchandise line is called Belgie, which is a combination of both of the beautiful sister’s names. The four pieces of clothing available right now are being sold by the sibling owned company, Urban Sophistication.

There are two t-shirts and two hoodies, ranging from $50 to $65. On two of the pieces, there is a Belgie-brand logo in a similar style to the classic Barbie bubbly pink font, along with the two sisters’ faces as dolls.

Gigi rocked the pink hoodie with the Barbie style logo on Snapchat. It was captioned, “What u know about Belgie Tour merch.”

The Hadid sisters took an interesting take on the meaning of touring with one of their T-shirts. Colored black and bold red, their shirt lists fashion runway shows the sisters have participated in around the world. Technically, that could count as touring the world, right?