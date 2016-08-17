Starting college is an exciting and intimidating experience that many students experience. There’s a new environment to explore, new people to meet and you can actually take classes you like. But things can get tricky when you enter college already in a relationship. Now, there’s nothing wrong with that, I can speak personally. But suddenly, there are miles keeping you away from your other half and it isn’t easy to deal with.

All couples are different and they handle the long-distance situation in their own ways. Whether or not distance is testing your relationship, trust will always be a key component for a successful couple. But it seems one guy doesn’t understand this concept. A boyfriend sent a lengthy text message detailing all of the rules his girlfriend must follow when she goes off to college. Um, what?

The boyfriend is only referred to as “Hot Stud Muffin” and is believed to be American. “No boys. No drinking,” he begins his message. “Please be smart alright. I know you will dang it but please be smart.” It seems Stud Muffin feels like he has to repeat himself to emphasise every rule.

“This is really hard for me because I’ve always been a tremendously good person and have never gone to a party.” Stud Muffin says, somehow correlating not partying with being a good person. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to go out and have fun with friends. Of course, safety is the main concern but that’s why Uber was invented.

“When I text you, you are to answer,” Stud Muffin continued. “The party is not and will not ever be more important than me. You know what you’re doing.” These text messages sound more like they are coming from an overprotective father than a caring boyfriend. The Stud Muffin should consider how loud college parties can get and even a vibrating phone can go unnoticed.

“Please don’t do anything to ruin us,” he wrote. “I know you won’t but a reminder never hurt.” Unfortunately, this kind of controlling “reminder” is hurtful to any relationship. If a person doesn’t trust their loved one, the relationship simply won’t function.

“Around 9:30 text me when you’ll be home. Have fun,” he concludes his list of rules. “I love you bunches. I don’t know why I allow this but whatever go.” Well, at least Stud Muffin got one part right, to wish his girlfriend to have fun. Of course, she’s going to have fun in college. It’s a time for learning and living. Perhaps, one day Stud Muffin will realize that he didn’t actually “allow” anything because his girlfriend has her own intelligent mind with which she can make her own decisions.

It’s natural to be nervous when you’re separated from your loved one. You worry if they’re okay or if they need anything and there’s always the possibility of them losing interest in the relationship. But making rules for them isn’t going to make things better. Sometimes all you need is a little trust.

[H/T: Daily Mail]