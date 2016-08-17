In a case of saying yes to the dress (but no to the husband), a woman has put her £2,000 wedding dress on eBay in order to help finance her divorce.

Samantha Wragg of Chesterfield, England wore the gown at her wedding in 2014, but, soon after, her husband ran off with another woman and left her “to foot the bill,” as she puts it. She lists the dress’ condition as “used,” but clarifies that it’s in “great condition but needs dry cleaning before wearing to get rid of the stench of betrayal.”

As the product description reads:

“It’s a size 6 and I’ve had it altered so it will be perfect for someone who is 5ft or under with heels and is looking to save some money on a dress. There are tiny buttons down the back but these are for decoration as it fastens with a long zip, so quite easy to get into compared to some of the monstrosities of dresses I’ve seen. “As it reaches the floor, it is a little dirty around this area and so will need a dry clean before it’s worn for your special day. I didn’t have time to get it dry-cleaned myself before my cheating scumbag of a husband decided to call an end to our marriage.”

Tongue-in-cheek, the 28-year-old adds, “If you want a dress that is full of bad memories and shattered hopes and dreams then this is the one for you!” Ah, romance.

“Sorry that there are only two pictures,” she writes, “but when I found out my husband was living with another woman, I pretty much burned/permanently deleted everything with his disgusting face on it!”

As of now, the dress has received 49 bids and the going price is £27,100.00, which is a little over $35,000.

In one final jab, she ends the description by adding: “If you’ve got any questions—either about the dress or the skank that my husband ran off with—then please feel free to contact me!”

Ouch. For the record, we discourage anyone from wearing this dress to their actual wedding.