It’s like something from out of a movie, only it actually happened. Unbelievably, a woman ended up giving birth in the middle of an 8-hour Cebu Pacific Air flight from Dubai to the Philippines, reports New York Magazine.

The woman, who wasn’t due until October, began having contractions mid-flight and notified a flight attendant. “For once in my life, I saw flight attendants, who are meant to always maintain their poise and composure, panic ever so slightly,” wrote Missy Berberabe Umandal, a fellow passenger who posted her account of what happened to Facebook.

After calling for medical assistance from among the passengers, two nurses stepped forward. Together, they brought the woman to the more spacious area in the front of the plane, where she quickly gave birth.

“We only heard one semi-loud screech, and a few seconds later, there were tinier, cute screeches, and it was when we knew the baby was born,” said Umandal. “Luckily, she only had to push ONCE. Moments later, the woman got up to go back to her seat, baby in arms (mighty strong, I might say).”

The flight attendants and nurses washed the baby off in mineral water in the plane’s galley kitchen and, thanks to donations from other passengers traveling with children, were able to clothe the newborn baby girl. The flight rerouted to make an emergency landing India so that both mother and daughter could receive necessary medical attention, since, though nothing seemed immediately wrong, she had been born two months early.

As her first birthday gift, the baby was awarded free Cebu Pacific flights for life, said Umandal. That is one lucky baby.