Sadly, the summer is almost over. But that doesn’t mean you can’t squeeze in one quick road trip or weekend getaway with your bestie before school is back in session. These 10 Instagram accounts are seriously wanderlust worthy. Whether you hop on one of those $99 flights to Iceland on Wow Air (seriously, that is the best deal ever) or plan a staycation in your own hood, all 10 of these Instagram accounts are guaranteed to inspire you to travel abroad. Take advantage of the last few days of summer break and get on the road or in the air. See the world. Seriously, take a vacay. These 10 Instagram users definitely understand the meaning of YOLO.
@bemytravelmuse
Kristin Addis is a travel writer from Southern California and promises to “show you the world.” Her landscape shots are absolutely gorgeous.
View this post on Instagram
To me, #TravelMeans always exploring with a curious mind and an open heart, whether it is the first time or the hundredth time I'm discovering a place. It is about treating each natural area and every person with respect and approaching everything as a learning experience. Pictured here is the lake in South Tyrol that I visited two years in a row on almost the exact same day. Sense of wonder still completely intact. Thanks, @Janbala, for asking the question! Tell me what #travelmeans to you guys! #spon
@theblondeabroad
Kiersten proves that blondes really do have the most fun. Traveling the world, that is.
@colerise
Cole is a travel photographer and his nature shots are seriously stunning.
@roundtheworldgirl
Elise is all about the wilderness. Nature-lovers, this account is a must-follow.
@worldwanderlust
The name says it all.
@danielkordan
Daniel is a landscape photography and his ethereal photos will not disappoint.
View this post on Instagram
After Meteora we moved back to Athens to catch our Santorini ferry next morning. But we've made another stop on the way at Paleokaria waterfalls. The place is absolutely worth visiting! Wonderful waterfall drops down in several pleasant cascades, framed by ancient bridge and rich summer foliage. I've asked my wife to cross the waterfall for some nice photos. Danielkordan.com Greece vacation #Greece #paleokaria #trikala
@chrisburkard
Chris Burkard’s motto is, “Have camera, will travel.”
@annakayoh
Anna is the digital editor at Domino.com and also a “serial wanderluster.”
@triphackr
Clint Johnson has been to over 100 countries. He’s also pretty hot.
@leeabbamonte
Lee is the youngest American to have visited every country in the world. We all want to be Lee.
Now go forth and see the world.