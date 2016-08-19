Ryan Lochte is finally fessing up! Well, sort of. Early this afternoon, Lochte issued an apology on social media for “not being more careful and candid” when describing the series of events that took place early Sunday morning at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Lochte and three other members of the U.S. Swim Team originally reported that they were pulled over by armed men in police uniforms and forced to hand over their valuables. The Rio police and the International Olympic Committee originally denied the validity of the incident and it seems they may have been right. USA Today reports that the chief of Rio police, Fernando Veloso said that the “men were drunk and smashed up a gas station bathroom before being confronted by security guards.”

We may not ever know for sure what really happened that early Sunday morning, but Lochte and his teammates Gunnar Bentz and Jack Conger have since made it back to the United States. The fourth swimmer involved, Jimmy Feign, is still working on resolving his charges before returning to the United States. Here’s the lengthy apology tweet that Lochte posted early Friday afternoon:

Although it seems like Lochte has probably avoided any serious legal trouble, this whole controversy will most likely affect future endorsements and could cost him some serious money. SMH.