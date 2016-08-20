Things just seem to be getting worse for The Bachelorette‘s JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers. As if things weren’t bad enough for the couple, what with the new crops of cheating allegations that continue to pop up for Rodgers and all, it seems as if the pair will be maintaining a bicoastal romance in the upcoming months.

A source recently told E! Online that Fletcher will compete on the upcoming season of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. ABC has declined to comment and won’t be making an official statement about the cast list until early September. However, in an interview with Glamour Fletcher revealed that she made a visit to the DWTS set:

“I got a chance to go to one of the live shows last season, and I was blown away with how unbelievable that show was. I think that if the opportunity came up, I would think about it because it seems like one of the coolest, most challenging things you could do. I would definitely consider it.”

We can totally see JoJo making a great contestant on DWTS, but if the rumors are true that would mean she’d be spending a lot of time in Los Angeles, California to film the reality competition show.

Rodgers, on the other hand, has already accepted a job as a college football analyst for the SEC Network and will begin working later this month. The SEC headquarters aren’t located in Dallas, Texas, where the couple recently signed a lease on a home together, but are instead based out of Charlotte, North Carolina. This means the couple will be spending a lot of time apart over the next few months. Reality Steve speculated how the distance will affect the couple’s relationship:

“Jordan will be out of town every weekend for the next four months starting Aug. 23rd. It’s not like he gets on a plane Saturday morning, does a show, and flies back that night either. This is ESPN. There’ll be production meetings on Friday and I’m guessing he doesn’t leave ’til Sunday. Sooooo yeah, he got exactly what he wanted out of the Bachelorette – a job, and free weekends out of town. It’s working out just like he planned.”

Amidst the cheating scandal, the couple haven’t exactly been all smiles lately, either. So could the added distance be the beginning of the end of JoJo and Jordan’s happy ending? We don’t think the odds are in their favor.

